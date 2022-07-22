Meduza And James Carter Recruit Elley Duhé And Fastboy For ‘Bad Memories’

Meduza, ‘Bad Memories’ - Photo: Courtesy of The Cross/Island Records

Multi Platinum-selling global hitmaker Meduza has linked up with James Carter, Elley Duhé, and Fastboy on new single and accompanying video “Bad Memories.”

The coinciding video was directed by Elliot Gonzo, who commented commented, “‘Bad Memories’ is a coming of age story, following a group of Vietnamese teenagers as they embark on a journey of discovery and self-realization. By reconnecting with Vietnamese folklore and mythology, the narrative culminates in the discovery of a crumbling stone dragon statue set deep within a mystic jungle.”

MEDUZA, James Carter - Bad Memories ft. Elley Duhé, FAST BOY

A mesmerizing atmospheric creation, “Bad Memories” combines stunning vocal harmonies with rousing guitar licks and captivating breakdowns—a formula destined to resonate on multiple levels for the listener. It marks Meduza’s first single release since the viral “Tell It To My Heart” featuring Hozier, a track currently sitting at 106 million Spotify streams.

Prior to that was the similarly rousing “Paradise,” Meduza’s collaboration with Irish chart topper Dermot Kennedy, which has racked up over half a billion Spotify streams and achieved platinum awards in multiple countries, peaking at No.5 in the UK Singles charts.

Meduza exploded onto the scene in 2019 with “Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys),” a seminal global smash which has clocked over one billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went Diamond, multi-Platinum and Gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at No.2 on the UK Singles Charts and No.1 on the US Dance Charts.

This was followed up by the equally successful “Lose Control,” a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys. The track was another global, multi Platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at No.11 in the UK Singles chart and has also amassed more than a billion streams.

London-based DJ and producer James Carter has amassed more than 150 million Spotify streams. Staying true to his roots, he continues to release unique remixes, including official ones for the likes of Rihanna, James Arthur, Ava Max, and many more. His 2018 single “Hands In The Fire” went viral on TikTok and has been viewed more than 150 million times on the short-video platform.

