Meshell Ndegeocello Shares New, Sly Stone-Inspired Song ‘Clear Water’

Meshell Ndegeocello - Photo: Charlie Gross

Meshell Ndegeocello has released “Clear Water”—a soul-searching Sly Stone-inspired new song featuring Jeff Parker’s bluesy guitar lines and vocals by Justin Hicks—along with an engaging live video of Ndegeocello’s band performing the song in the studio. You can watch it below.

“Clear Water” is the latest single to trail the multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer’s forthcoming Blue Note debut The Omnichord Real Book, a visionary album out on June 16 that taps into a broad spectrum of her musical roots. The album includes guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry and Joan As Police Woman.

“This album is about the way we see old things in new ways,” Meshell says of The Omnichord Real Book. “Everything moved so quickly when my parents died. Changed my view of everything and myself in the blink of an eye. As I sifted through the remains of their life together, I found my first Real Book, the one my father gave me. I took their records, the ones I grew up hearing, learning, remembering. My mother gifted me with her ache, I carry the melancholy that defined her experience and, in turn, my experience of this thing called life calls me to disappear into my imagination and to hear the music.”

To support her new album, Meshell has also announced upcoming tour dates including performances at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City on June 21 and Napa Valley on July 29, as well as upcoming concerts in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and at the UK’s We Out Here Festival in Wimborne. See below for a full list of confirmed tour dates.

Pre-order The Omnichord Real Book.

Meshell Ndegeocello plays the follows live shows:

June 7: Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

June 9: Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY

June 13: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 14: Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

June 15: Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

June 16: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

June 18: Terrace Theater @ The Kennedy Center – Washington, DC

June 20: The Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA

June 21: Blue Note Jazz Festival @ Sony Hall – New York, NY

July 29: Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa – Napa, CA

Aug. 11: We Out Here Festival – Wimborne, UK

Nov. 19: City Winery Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA