Mary J. Blige, Nas & More Confirmed For California’s Blue Note Jazz Festival

Mary J Blige - Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Nas, Mary J. Blige and De La Soul are just a few of the big names set to perform at California’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California.

Featuring Robert Glasper as the festival’s artist-in-residence, the three-day spectacle will be hosted by Dave Chapelle and include additional performances from Chance The Rapper, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Ari Lennox,Cordae, Rapsody, Talib Kweli and Madlib, Digable Planets and others.

The festival will go down July 28 to 30 at Napa’s Silverado Resort, and tickets can be purchased at Blue Note’s official website starting Friday (April 7) at 9 a.m. PT.

The California lineup comes after Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge previously announced their plan to reunite as NxWorries at the New York City edition of the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival, marking their first show together in five years.

The New York leg of the annual jazz fest will kick off on May 31 across several venues, including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, and more. Additional performers include Grace Jones, BJ The Chicago Kid, Talib Kweli, Lalah Hathway and Bilal, among others.

“Celebrate a music filled summer with Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City!” the festival wrote on Instagram last month. “Iconic headlining performances from Grace Jones, NxWorries, Robert Glasper, Pat Metheny, Buddy Guy, Damn Right Farewell, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera reunion, and many more!⁠”

In February, it was first announced that Multi-Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and producer Robert Glasper will return to Napa Valley this summer as the 2023 Artist in Residence at the second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival.

In 2022, Glasper curated and performed at the inaugural weekend—a collaboration inspired by his annual residency at the legendary New York jazz club—with headliners including Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Domi & JD Beck, Corinne Bailey Rae, and special guest host Dave Chappelle.

Visit Blue Note Jazz Festival’s official website for more information.