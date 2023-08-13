Mickey Guyton Teams With Maroon 5 On New Version Of ‘Middle Ground’

Mickey Guyton - Photo: Courtesy of Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Maroon 5 have released a new version of their latest single “Middle Ground” featuring country star Mickey Guyton. The 222/Interscope Records is now at US pop radio.

Guyton joined Maroon 5 last night (Saturday) to perform the track at the final night of their M5LV: The Residency for this year at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. She posted: “I am so, so grateful to @maroon5 for letting me be a part of this beautiful song. I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Middle Ground

Website focusonthe615.com reports that Guyton “enriches and enlivens ‘Middle Ground’ with a soulful and spirited verse. Her powerhouse vocal performance and intimate delivery add another perspective to this heartfelt anthem.” American Songwriter’s review of the original version said that the band were “taking things in a near-country route with just an acoustic guitar backing up Levine’s vocals.”

The original “Middle Ground,” released in May, was a Top 15 hit in the Hot AC format and has had more than 28 million streams worldwide. The song was the first release by the triple Grammy winners since 2021, and was performed by the band on the season finale of The Voice on May 23.

Maroon 5 have extended their Vegas residency into next year, presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, and are due to announce new dates soon. Meanwhile, the band have two dates in Brazil next month, on September 5 at The Town Festival in São Paulo, and on September 9 at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte.

The impressive statistics of the Los Angeles band fronted by Adam Levine include more than 20 billion combined views on YouTube channels, 32 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three of which are Diamond certified and 23 platinum. In January, their signature hit from 2010, “Moves Like Jagger,” was confirmed as the No.2 most downloaded song of all time.

