Maroon 5 Takes Hold Of The ‘Middle Ground’ On New Single

Maroon 5 - Photo: Mathieu Bitton

Maroon 5 drops their newest single, the heartfelt “Middle Ground,” today via 222/Interscope Records and you can check it out below.

The poignant new track’s arrival marks the first release from the three-time Grammy Award-winning outfit since 2021 and it debuts on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist worldwide. The band will also perform “Middle Ground” live on the season finale of The Voice and debut the music video directed by David Dobkin, (RSA’s Black Dog Films producing) on May 23.

Outside of writing and recording music, the band is coming off a successful first run of shows, opening their Las Vegas Residency, M5LV, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Billboard crowned the band “a perfect fit for a Las Vegas residency.” Elsewhere, Las Vegas Weekly said of their first extended stay 16-date engagement in Las Vegas, “If their first weekend proved anything, it’s that some things are worth the wait.” The band will be back to Dolby Live! at Park MGM in July 2023.

Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Lyric Video)

To date, Maroon 5 has 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100 since their first release in 2002. Twenty-six of those hit the Top 50, with 22 in the Top 25, 15 in the Top 10 and 10 in the Top 5; of which three are Diamond Certified and 23 are Platinum certified. Maroon 5 has the most Top 10’s in this century by a duo or group, the most #1’s on HOT 100 this century by a duo or group and the most No.1’s by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart. In January of 2023, the band’s evergreen “Moves Like Jagger” was announced the No.2 most downloaded song in music history. In addition, Maroon 5 was the first artist to reach over 3 billion views on a music video on YouTube and they currently have more than 20 billion combined views on YouTube channels.

JORDI, the band’s most recent studio album, was released in 2021 and features the hit singles “Nobody’s Love,” “Memories,” and “Beautiful Mistakes.” The latter track features a guest slot from rapper Megan Thee Stallion and was the most added track on Top 40 and adult contemporary when it impacted radio, as well as charting in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, Top 40, and Adult Contemporary charts.

