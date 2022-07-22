Montell Fish Signs With Virgin Music, Releases ‘JAMIE’

Montell Fish, ‘last dance’ - Photo: Courtesy of Lord’s Child/Virgin Music Label/YouTube

Virgin Music Label and Artist Services has signed a deal with artist Montell Fish and his label, Lord’s Child. Last month, he released two songs, “Hollow Lover” and “love you more than me,” ahead of his anticipated full-length JAMIE, which was released today.

Fish’s “Hollow Lover” is an ethereal, haunting ballad. On the track he sings, “If you are a ghost/ Then please let me know/ Please let me go/ If you are a ghost/ Then please let me know/ Plеase let me go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

darling (lyrics)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Pittsburgh native, who’s earned praise for his unique blend of soul, gospel, and electronic vibes, has amassed a significant social profile (he has 1m+ followers on TikTok) and earned big streams with appearances on top playlists. Citing influences that include Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Marvel’s Avengers, Fish says he wants listeners to envision a creative “world” all his own. According to a statement, Fish made JAMIE in his Brooklyn bedroom.

“Creators like Montell Fish don’t come around often,” reads a quote from Virgin President Jacqueline Saturn. “He’s a true visionary with an incredible ability to connect with music lovers around the world. He has said his music has a sense of purpose, and we believe it does. Virgin Music is honored to form this unique partnership with Montell, his label, Lord’s Child and managers PB and Gingi Bradley.”

“The minute I met with Jacqueline and [Virgin GM] Matt [Sawin], I knew that Virgin was the right home for me,” declared Fish. “They got me right away and were happy to partner with me in making the vision I have for my music come to life. They are supporting me in the release of my two new singles and with the upcoming LP. This is an artist’s dream, to have that kind of support.” Fish will be touring in Europe and the U.K. this summer, with additional dates to be announced soon.’

Buy or stream JAMIE.