Morray Drops New Southside-Produced Track ‘Ticket’

Morray, ‘Ticket’ - Photo: Courtesy of Pick Six Records/Interscope Records

Digging deep into his pre-fame life over a booming Southside beat, Morray has shared a new song “Ticket,” his new single.

Singing his heart out in short melodic bursts, Morray paints the contours of Southside’s instrumental with bars that contrast his past life “in the gutter” with his current life as a rising rap star. The Fayetteville, NC native combines his natural storytelling instinct with his knack for pithy one-liners: “I don’t have no siblings, so miss me with that brother s__t,” he spits. Grainy, powerful, and effortlessly melodic, Morray’s voice is purpose-built for delivering inspirational bars about the struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morray - Ticket (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Ticket” continues Morray’s upward trajectory, marked by new music, sold-out tour dates, and numerous award nominations. The new banger is Morray’s first single since “Momma’s Love,” the heartfelt Mother’s Day anthem, which followed the poignant “Still Here” with Cordae. Morray attended his first GRAMMY Awards this year, where he earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, each honoring him for his involvement in J. Cole’s “m y l i f e” (also featuring 21 Savage).

The two GRAMMY nominations are the culmination of a meteoric rise that started with “Quicksand,” a Gold-certified hit that reached the Billboard Hot 100 and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and his critically acclaimed debut album Street Sermons, which propelled Morray to No.1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

Morray joined J. Cole on “The Off-Season Tour,” rocking sold-out crowd in a series of stadium dates. Morray was a standout performer at Dreamville Fest earlier this year and he reached a personal milestone in June, when he performed at Fayetteville’s Juneteenth Jubilee, marking his first-ever performance as a headliner in his hometown. Starting in September, Morray is set to join Kevin Gates on the wildly anticipated “Big Lyfe” tour. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Buy or stream “Ticket.”