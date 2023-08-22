Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill - Photo: Mark Elzey

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour to commemorate her massively influential 1998 debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, an album that was released 25 years a go to the day this coming Friday.

MLH will be performing the album, revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans. The 17 date tour will hit arenas around the world, including Brooklyn’s Barclays, Chicago’s United Center, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and more. The Fugees will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all US and Canadian dates.

Ms. Hill explained her thoughts on the album and its lasting impact, saying: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Citi is the official card of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday 8/22 at 10:00am local time until Thursday 8/24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Public onsale for the tour begins this Friday 8/25 at 10am local time.

