Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More Set For Global Citizen Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park on September 23, with headliners including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Megan Thee Stallion. Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also on the day’s bill.

Tickets to the show on the Great Lawn are free, but require fulfilling a task as part of the international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s initiative to raise awareness about hunger, poverty, climate change, and inequities facing women around the world, among other related concerns.

The concert and its surrounding initiatives are timed to impact a September gathering in New York of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been an exciting time for both Conan Gray and Stray Kids. Back in May, Gray entered a new era with his 80s-indebted new single – and iconic new music video—“Never Ending Song.”

The platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king takes inspiration from the new romantic period on the new track but gives the infectious hooks of the time a modern update.

Working with renowned producer and songwriter Max Martin, Gray creates a bright and bold new anthem that details a partnership that can’t be extinguished – no matter how much you want it to be. “It goes on and on and on/Like a never-ending song,” he explains in the chorus, later asking: “Can you make us stay forever?/Are we done?”

Last month, Stray Kids released 5-Star, out via JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records. The album is the follow-up to 2021’s full-length NOEASY. The group has released a number of mini-albums since then, but fans have long anticipated this new project. As always, the album was produced by the group’s own 3RACHA, the collective moniker of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN. Their signature style: colorful and boisterous, remains as bold as ever.

Visit Global Citizen’s official website for more information.