Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, And More Set For Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige - Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi have announced the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in partnership with Live Nation Urban. Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, and more are set to perform.

The festival returns to Atlanta, Georgia with four days devoted to music, comedy, female empowerment, and community building between May 11 and 14. Presale tickets are live now, while general on-sale begins Friday, March 10 at 10AM ET.

Created and curated by Grammy-award-winning R&B songstress Mary J. Blige, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is the only festival experience in the market brought to you exclusively by an all-Black, female team. After selling out in less than 72 hours last year, the festival continues to bring what are sure to be iconic moments back to the State Farm Arena with two incredible nights of music: the Hip-Hop 50 celebration featuring rarely-performed hits by Mary J. Blige and friends in a special “MJB B-Sides” set, and a special performance by Robert Glasper on March 11 at City Winery.

The Sunday night closing event, PURPOSE BALL, is powered by Gilead, produced by Miss Lawrence, and will feature a special performance from Saucy Santana. The PURPOSE BALL was created after Blige connected with friends and partners in the LGBTQAI community around how the festival could celebrate and honor their impact on popular culture—especially in Atlanta.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year, ” said Mary J. Blige, Founder of Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

Visit the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit’s official website for more information.