Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, And More Perform At Spotify Best New Artist Event

Domi, JD Beck, and Anderson .Paak - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Last night, February 2, Spotify hosted its annual Best New Artist party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Returning to Los Angeles for its sixth year, the epic night honored this year’s outstanding Best New Artist nominees Anitta, Omar Apollo, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg.

The evening featured live music performances from all of this year’s dynamic contenders in the category, along with special DJ sets from CoCo & Breezy.

The crowd included some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ice Spice, Trevor Noah, Becky G, Kim Petras, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D’Amelio, and Landon Barker, Baz Luhrmann, Wiz Khalifa, Anderson .Paak, Diplo, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Charlie Puth, Doja Cat, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter, Mario, GAYLE, Tove Lo, Trixie Mattel, Yung Gravy, Tinashe, Ingrid Andress, Renee Rapp, Tate McRae, and many more.

Domi & JD Beck kicked off the night with “SMiLE.” They also performed “Whatup,” “Bowling (singing),” and “Not Tight/Sniff.” Those tracks are featured on the duo’s celebrated new project, NOT TiGHT.

Next to take the stage was Molly Tuttle with “Dooley’s Farm.” Then, Samara Joy wowed the crowd with a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You,” a track she recently recorded for Spotify Singles. She also offered versions of her standout cuts like “Can’t Get Out Of This Mood” and “Sweet Pumpkin,” before Muni Long treated guests to “Hrs & Hrs.” Muni also offered up a performance of “The Words” and “Time Machine.”

As a special surprise, DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak, hyped the crowd with an eclectic DJ set before ending with a drum solo.

The Best New Artist Spotify Singles series was revealed on January 30. For the third year in a row, Spotify collaborated with many of the BNA-nominated artists on exclusive recordings, with each nominee reimagining one of their own hit songs, as well as recording a cover song as a tribute to an artist they admire (including a handful of select past BNA nominees). This year, Spotify debuted some newly recorded tracks and will also re-release some fan-favorite Spotify Singles.

Listen to the complete collection of Spotify Singles.