Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, And More Set To Perform At The Grammys

Kim Petras - Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The first round of performers for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced and taking the stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Grammy’s official website. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige is nominated for six awards: Record Of The Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous [Deluxe]), Best R&B Performance (“Here With Me”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Best R&B Song (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous [Deluxe]).

Six-time GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards this year: Record Of The Year (“You And Me On The Rock”), Album Of The Year (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”), Best Americana Performance (“You And Me On The Rock”), Best American Roots Song (“You And Me On The Rock”), and Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days).

First-time nominee Kim Petras is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Unholy”), and Sam Smith is nominated for the same song in the same category.

Last week, Petras returned with her first piece of new music in 2023 with the industrial, beat-heavy single “brrr.” Produced by ILYA (Ariana Grande, Normani, Ellie Goulding), “brrr” details knowing what you want and finding someone who isn’t intimidated by you, a person who will come closer and show you how cool they are.

“You should pull me up closer/Turn the heat up in your Rover,” Petras purrs. “Why don’t you take it out on me?/If you think you’re so cold, brrr.”

Visit the Grammy’s official website for more information.