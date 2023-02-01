Sabrina Carpenter Releases Music Video For ‘Nonsense’

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: YouTube/Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled a music video for “Nonsense.” In the visual, 80s inspiration runs rampant as Sabrina and her friends drink and get ready for a party. The party commences as Carpenter’s friends roll through and have a good time. Watch the clip below.

A fan-favorite from her newest album emails i can’t send, “Nonsense” is a playful earworm that chronicles all the nervous, exciting, and nonsensical feelings that come with a new relationship. The album, meanwhile, chronicles Carpenter’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances.

Earlier this week, Carpenter announced details of her first-ever UK and European headlining tour, due to kick off this summer.

The US pop star will begin the run of dates in Dublin on June 11 before heading to the UK, where she will perform in four cities, including a stop at London’s Eventim Apollo.

From there, Carpenter will travel to the continent for shows in Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 3), although fans can access a pre-sale from 10am local time tomorrow (January 31). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Carpenter’s official website.

The UK and European dates will follow a 35-date run across the US and Canada, which will begin in March. Both tours come hot on the heels of the star’s viral hit “Nonsense,” which has now racked up over 100 million streams and continues to climb Spotify’s global charts plus the singles charts in the UK and the US. To celebrate the news, Carpenter now has a visual to go with the hit.

In its first week, emails i can’t send amassed over 15 million streams and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, and many more. The album debuted at No.23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200, marking her best career chart debut to date.

