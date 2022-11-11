Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For ‘Nonsense’

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: Vince Aung (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter has released the music video for her hit song “Nonsense.”

A fan-favorite from her newest album emails i can’t send, “Nonsense” is a playful earworm that chronicles all the nervous, exciting, and nonsensical feelings that come along with a new relationship. The video, directed by Danica Kleinknecht, perfectly complements the lighthearted track as viewers watch Sabrina and her friends embark on a night out where they cross paths with a few familiar looking men at a house party.

The 2022 release, emails i can’t send, chronicles Sabrina’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. In its first week, emails i can’t send amassed over 15 million streams and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, and many more. The album debuted at No.23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200, marking her best career chart debut to date.

More recently, she concluded her sold-out emails i can’t send Tour. The 14-date headlining run visited renowned venues across the country including New York City’s Webster Hall and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. “Nonsense” quickly became a crowd-pleaser as Sabrina ad-libbed the song’s addictive outro each night, improvising new verses related to the city she was performing in. These shows marked Carpenter’s return to the road for the first time since her acclaimed Singular Tour in 2019.

Additionally, Sabrina made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Most recently, it was announced that Sabrina will be starring in the upcoming drama Into the Deep Blue, as well as taking on a producing role in the film.

In addition to her film endeavors, Sabrina just launched her first fragrance Sweet Tooth in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now at ScentBeauty.com, as well as the full-size Eau de Parfum released in September.

Buy or stream emails i can’t send.