Sabrina Carpenter Announces US Headlining Tour

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter has announced her 2022 US tour in support of her newest album, emails i can’t send.

The tour kicks off on October 1 at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland and visits renowned venues across the country such as New York City’s Webster Hall and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickers are available for purchase on Friday, August 19 at 10AM Local Time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday August 17 at 10am local time through Thursday Aug 18 at 10pm local time.

These shows mark Sabrina’s return to the road for the first time since her acclaimed Singular Tour in 2019.

emails i can’t send, the celebrated new project from Carpenter, chronicles Sabrina’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances across 13 tracks. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of “Tornado Warnings” or the honest and powerful “because i liked a boy,” the album showcases Sabrina at her most raw and real. emails i can’t send finds Sabrina at her most vulnerable and gives audiences an intimate look into her personal growth and strength.

Recently, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonto discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music.

Sabrina also recently launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September.

Showcasing Carpenter’s artistic growth since the release of her redefining double album – Singular: Act I (2018) and Singular: Act II (2019)—emails i can’t send—features standout singles “Fast Times” and “Skinny Dipping,” in addition to “Vicious.” Each of the three tracks represent different elements of the singer’s artistry, tackling full Teenage Dream pop on one, stripped back storytelling on another, and fierce post-breakup catharsis on the latter.

