Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Music At Samsung’s Summer Of Galaxy

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As part of Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy celebration, Billboard and Samsung partnered to bring back an exclusive music experience starring Sabrina Carpenter.

The performance was Carpenter’s first live show in three years. The Samsung Summer of Galaxy Concert supported the release of Carpenter’s new 13-track album, emails i can’t send, and was the first time she performed these songs live.

The 13-track album chronicles Sabrina’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of “Tornado Warnings” or the honest and powerful “because i liked a boy,” the album showcases Sabrina at her most raw and real. emails i can’t send finds Sabrina at her most vulnerable and gives audiences an intimate look into her personal growth and strength.

Recently, Carpenter made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonto discuss the movie as well as upcoming music.

Sabrina also just launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September.

Showcasing Carpenter’s artistic growth since the release of her redefining double album – Singular: Act I (2018) and Singular: Act II (2019)—emails i can’t send—features standout singles “Fast Times” and “Skinny Dipping,” in addition to “Vicious.” Each of the three tracks represent different elements of the singer’s artistry, tackling full Teenage Dream pop on one, stripped back storytelling on another, and fierce post-breakup catharsis on the latter.

“I can say that everything is based on my life, so you’re going to get some specific stories and memories, [and] that is actually quite terrifying,” Carpenter told British GQ of the album earlier this year. “I’ve experienced both me being discontent and also happy, so I want to show that. It’s going to be complex.”

Buy or stream Emails I Can’t Send.