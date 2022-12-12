Sabrina Carpenter Announces ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ Tour

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter has announced her 2023 international emails i can’t send tour.

An extension of her acclaimed and completely sold-out North American 2022 run, the 2023 tour kicks off on March 16 at the Hard Rock Live in Fort Lauderdale and continues coast-to-coast, stopping at venues such as Terminal 5 in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and will incorporate soon-to-be announced international dates.

Fan Pre-Sale, Spotify Fan First Presale, and local presales begin on December 13 and 14. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10am local time through Wednesday, December 14 at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts on December 15.

In July, Sabrina released her fifth studio album emails i can’t send, named one of the “Best Albums of 2022” by both Rolling Stone and Billboard, which chronicles her various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances.

The album includes her latest hit single “Nonsense,” which has amassed over 40 million total streams across DSPs to date, with the accompanying music video debuting at No.2 on YouTube trending globally and earning over 1.6 million views in its first 72 hours. Sabrina is set to perform the standout single on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 4.

‘emails i can’t send’ Tour Dates:

3/16 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live Seminole

3/20 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

3/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

3/24 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/25 San Antonio, TX – The Espee

3/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

3/28 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

3/30 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

4/1 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

4/2 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

4/5 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

4/6 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

4/8 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

4/10 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

4/11 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

4/15 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/16 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater

4/22 Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/23 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

4/26 Kansas City, MO -Midland Theater

4/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

4/28 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/30 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

5/1 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

5/2 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/5 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater

5/6 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/7 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

5/9 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

5/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5

5/13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

5/14 Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival