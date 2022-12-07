Sabrina Carpenter Puts A Holiday Spin On Her Hit Single With ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Christmas came early for Sabrina Carpenter fans, as the singer-songwriter shared an official festive remix of her hit song titled, “A Nonsense Christmas.”

After releasing the track, the singer shared a message on socials saying, “Y’all made me do this, ‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. Happy hoelidays!!”

In this sensual new rendition of her latest fan-favorite, Carpenter has added to the Christmas cannon, while adding her own twist. She sprinkles in holiday-themed innuendos that capture the spirit of Christmas, with playful double-entendres about everything from Vixen the reindeer to snowballs and the North Pole.

Sabrina Carpenter - A Nonsense Christmas (Official Audio)

“Think I only want you under my mistletoe / I might change your contact to ‘Has a huge North Pole,’” Carpenter opens the first verse with, followed by: “You said you like my stockings better on the floor / Boy, I’ve been a bad girl, I guess I’m getting coal.”

“A Nonsense Christmas” is built from Sabrina Carpenter’s original song, “Nonsense,” which became an earworm chronicling all the different feelings that come with a new relationship. She describes nervousness, excitement, and all the nonsensical feelings that come in between.

The pop singer capped off the year with her new album, emails I can’t send, which solidified her presence as a former child star turned pop star. The album displayed her intimate songwriting, which was both immensely personal and powerful.

Carpenter also wrapped up a headlining 2022 tour across the US. During her 14-date tour, “Nonsense” quickly became a crowd-pleaser, so Sabrina provided a new rendition of the song each night, casually ad-libbing the song’s outro. Improvising these quick verses centered around whichever city she was performing in, it’s no surprise that she’s created an entirely new version of “Nonsense,” right in time for the season.

The singer has also returned to her acting roots as of late, appearing in the film Emergency and announcing her next project, the new drama Into the Deep Blue, which she will star in and produce.

Buy or stream “Nonesense Christmas.”