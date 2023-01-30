Sabrina Carpenter Announces First UK And European Headline Tour

Sabrina Carpenter – Photo: Courtesy of Toast Press

Sabrina Carpenter has announced details of her first-ever UK and European headline tour, due to kick off this summer.

The US pop star will begin the run of dates in Dublin on June 11 before heading to the UK, where she will perform in four cities, including a stop at London’s Eventim Apollo.

From there, Carpenter will travel to the continent for shows in Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 3), although fans can access a pre-sale from 10am local time tomorrow (January 31). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Carpenter’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK and European dates will follow a 35-date run across the US and Canada, which will begin in March. Both tours come hot on the heels of the star’s viral hit “Nonsense,” which has now racked up over 100 million streams and continues to climb Spotify’s global charts plus the singles charts in the UK and the US.

A fan-favorite from her newest album emails i can’t send, “Nonsense” is a playful earworm that chronicles all the nervous, exciting, and nonsensical feelings that come with a new relationship. The album, meanwhile, chronicles Carpenter’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances.

In its first week, emails i can’t send amassed over 15 million streams and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, and many more. The album debuted at No.23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200, marking her best career chart debut to date.

Buy or stream emails i can’t send. View Sabrina Carpenter’s tour itinerary below.

Jun 11 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia

Jun 13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

Jun 14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Jun 17 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Jun 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Jun 21 – Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre

Jun 23 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Jun 24 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

Jun 25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max

Jun 27 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus