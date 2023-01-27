Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, DOMi & JD BECK, And More Set For Grammy Premiere Ceremony

Arooj Aftab - Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with current Grammy nominee Randy Rainbow set to co-host.

Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a performance by Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and additional surprise performers.

Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar, and Carlos Vives. Presenting the first Grammy Awards of the day include current nominees Babyface, DOMi & JD BECK, Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recording Academy Chair of the Board of Trustees Tammy Hurt will provide opening remarks. Additional talent and co-host to be announced in the coming days. The 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. This year, City National Bank has signed on as the first-ever presenting sponsor of the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

“We are so excited to kick off GRAMMY Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority of our categories, celebrating this amazing year in music across many of our genre communities.”

The 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony is produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Chantel Sausedo, and Rex Supa on behalf of the Recording Academy. Greg Fera is executive producer and Cheche Alara is music producer and musical director.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Visit the Recording Academy’s official website for more information.