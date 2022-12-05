Red Hot Chili Peppers, Machine Gun Kelly, Robbie Williams, And More Set For Mad Cool Festival

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Mad Cool Festival has revealed the initial lineup for the 2023 iteration of their event, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Robbie Williams.

The festival will descend upon Madrid, Spain from July 6-8. As Consequence points out, other notable acts include: “Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Machine Gun Kelly, The Prodigy, The 1975, Sigur Rós, Rina Sawayama, Puscifer, Sam Smith, Jamie xx, Paolo Nutini, Angel Olsen, Tash Sultana, Thoe Rose, Sylvan Esso, Touché Amoré, Jacob Collier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Years & Years, The Hu, Nova Twins, and more. Additional artists, including two more headliners, will be announced in the weeks to come.”

Three-day tickets are set to go on sale beginning December 15, with single-day tickets available starting December 29.

Fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will have plenty of opportunities to check out the band if unable to attend Mad Cool. Earlier today (December 5), they announced a 2023 tour in support of their two No.1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

Following a recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Black Summer,” the band will embark on a 23-date global trek that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 23 in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park. The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour comes close on the heels of the band’s largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more joined the band on the road through 2022. After completing the wildly successful tour across North America and Europe this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers continue into January 2023 with eight dates across New Zealand and Australia featuring Post Malone.

Visit Mad Cool’s official website for more information.