Muni Long Releases New Single ‘Richest’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Two-time Grammy winner Muni Long has released her new single “Richest,” out now via Def Jam Recordings. The song, released yesterday, marks her first solo release of the year and follows a run that has included Grammy recognition, a Coachella debut, and the continued reach of her 2024 album Revenge.

“Richest” centers on a new relationship while looking back at the emotional effects of a previous one. In a statement, Long said, “Over the last year, I learned wealth looks different than I thought,” adding that she wanted to share what she gained after she “stopped measuring” her life by what she lost. The release frames the idea of richness through stability, love, and personal recovery rather than money.

Muni Long - Richest (Audio)

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The single follows “Delulu,” which Long released in 2025, and extends the period surrounding Revenge, her 2024 album. That project included the multiplatinum single “Made for Me,” one of the songs that helped bring Long back to the center of contemporary R&B. The Associated Press described Revenge as a record rooted in “frank, raw emotion and relatable scenarios,” while Billboard connected Long to R&B’s recent mainstream resurgence.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Long won Best R&B Performance for “Made for Me (Live on BET)” and received four nominations across R&B categories. In 2023, she won Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs,” the single that brought her one of the defining moments of her solo career. In April 2025, Long made her Coachella debut, with ELLE later highlighting her performance as among the festival’s best.

Listen to Muni Long’s “Richest” here.