Naliya Recruits Tay Money For ‘Trippin’

Naliya, ‘Trippin’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Immersive/Sandlot/Interscope Records

Rising singer, songwriter, and producer Naliya showcases her powerhouse vocal abilities and conspicuous production skills in the carefree new music video for her Tay Money-assisted single “Trippin,” out today via Immersive/Sandlot/Interscope Records.

The aforementioned visual flaunts the female-driven anthem with charismatic and eye-grabbing appeal as both the Texas and Canadian-based native effortlessly wield their snazzy personas all while donning killer outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naliya - Trippin' (ft. Tay Money) [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

While Naliya has always packed her music with a punch, she ups the ante on “Trippin.” “Boy, I know I make you weak,” she sings, “Don’t you know that I’m a freak?” An inventive producer, she underscores her intimate message with a silvery sax loop and weaves together contrasting vocal tracks over bold percussion. “I keep ‘em trippin’ on me,” Naliya boasts.

Tay Money then brings in another level of confidence, sliding in with fast-flowing ferocity as Naliya keeps her cool throughout. “Trippin (Feat. Tay Money)” is Naliya’s first new release of 2022, following a definitive year that included her Interscope debut, “Handshakes,” along with electro-pop gems “Roller Coaster,” “Whatever,” and “Le Ciel”—all of which have received critical praise, including a feature in UPROXX’s “Best New Pop Music This Week” roundup.

Naliya personally touches every element of her music. Behind a desk running Ableton Live by herself, she’ll conjure up a beat before picking up a pen to write lyrics and finally grabbing a microphone to bring the production and words to life. Raised between Canada and France, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer architects an unfiltered and undeniable take on pop warmed by handcrafted beats and lyrics so intimate they could be a DM.

During a Shark Tank-style Instagram Live hosted by powerhouse songwriter J Kash [Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez], she shared a composition and landed a deal. With Kash in her corner, she co-wrote Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle” [feat. Adam Levine] and Tate McRae’s “Rubberband.”

Buy or stream “Trippin.”