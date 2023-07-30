Nasty C Drops New Single And Video, ‘Crazy Crazy’

Nasty C, ‘Crazy Crazy’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Back with a new single, South African rap sensation Nasty C serves up a magnetically melodic track and music video entitled “Crazy Crazy” via Def Jam Recordings.

The track’s lithe and luminous guitar loop brightens up an energetic head-nodding beat. Nasty C flexes his dynamic range and chameleonic ability to switch cadences seamlessly. In between an instantly catchy chant of “Crazy Crazy,” he assures, “Tell your momma you in real good hands,” with a shimmering harmony. The accompanying music video projects this spirit on screen with uncontainable energy.

Nasty C - Crazy Crazy

It arrives on the heels of his buzzing single “No More.” DJ Edu’s BBX 1Xtra show notably premiered the latter. Meanwhile, it earned plugs from the likes of Bella Naija, while SAHipHopMag chronicled how none other than the legendary 50 Cent turned up to “No More” on social media. Thus far, it has posted up 800K Spotify streams and 1.1 million YouTube views and counting on the music video.

Infiltrating culture worldwide, Nasty C notably stars as Manzo in the Disney+ animated series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. Meanwhile, his On The Radar Freestyle piled up over one million YouTube views. Not to mention, he made history as the First African brand ambassador for Activision’s Call of Duty.

In 2022, Nasty C released his Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape, which cemented him as an artist-to-watch. Beyond tallying over 10 million-plus streams and counting, it incited the applause of tastemakers around the world. Upon arrival, DJ Booth hailed it as one of “5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack” and exclaimed, “The South African rapper loosens up and celebrates a victory lap.”

OkayAfrica touted it among “The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month” and noted, “Prolific rapper Nasty C boldly returns to his roots with the trap-centric Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.” Meanwhile, HOT 97 hosted him for an in-depth on-air interview.

