Nasty C Returns With New Single And Video ‘No More’

Nasty C, ‘No More’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Maintaining growing momentum this summer, South African rap sensation Nasty C has unleashed a slick and swaggering new single and music video entitled “No More,” out now via Def Jam Recordings.

On the track, he locks into a fluid cadence punctuated by raw attitude. He proclaims, “I used to be a quitter. I’m not no more. So damn bitter. I’m not no more.” Leaning into the bounce, he drops head-nodding bars between this hypnotic hook. The accompanying visual translates this energy to the screen as Nasty C shines with charisma and confidence.

No More

It lands in the wake of his first release of the year “Blackout.” The latter has already tallied over 553K Spotify streams and 324K YouTube views on the static audio. “Blackout” highlights his bold and bulletproof flow over a groove-laden beat teeming with uncontainable energy. Hinging on his deft and elite wordplay, it culminates on a chantable chorus punctuated by quotable lines.

On the song, he remembers days when he had meals without a table, rapping, “I used to eat maas on the kitchen floor/ Nice Rocomamas your mommy/ I just took a drive to the liquor store/ Jäger for the boys and some vibbe for the mommy.”

He recently guested on 4 Shooters Only and delivered a showstopping “From The Block Performance” of “Blackout.” In addition to plugs from the likes of HipHopSince1987 and more, Global Grind touted it among “This Week’s New Music Roundup.”

Meanwhile, last year’s Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape has cemented him as an artist-to-watch. Beyond tallying over 10 million-plus streams and counting, it incited the applause of tastemakers around the world. Upon arrival, DJ Booth hailed it as one of “5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack” and exclaimed, “The South African rapper loosens up and celebrates a victory lap.” OkayAfrica touted it among “The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month” and noted, “Prolific rapper Nasty C boldly returns to his roots with the trap-centric Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.” Meanwhile, HOT 97 hosted him for an in-depth on-air interview.

Buy or stream “No More.”