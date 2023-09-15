Nasty C Shares New Album ‘I Love It Here’

Nasty C - Photo: Dereck Green/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Nasty C has presented his highly anticipated fourth full-length album, I Love It Here, out now via Def Jam Recordings.

Infusing hip-hop with African flavor and a fiery sense of soul, this 19-track opus cements Nasty C as a global phenomenon with an uncanny ability to balance a myriad of vibes, styles, and emotions.

I Love It Here illuminates multiple sides of his vision. He sets the scene on a powerful note with the opener “She’s Gone & The End” and holds nothing back on the likes of “F__k That” and “Broken Marriages.” Elsewhere, “RIP” cuts deep. Along the way, he welcomes a dynamic supporting cast to tell this story, including Tellaman, Ami Faku, Manana, Anica, Maglera Doe Boy, and 25K, among others. However, it all culminates on the open-hearted closer “Dear Oliver.”

The album was preceded by a single “Prosper In Peace” with Benny The Butcher. On the track, the rapper reflects on the negative sides of being in the spotlight, but with a confidence that he’ll still come out on top. “Haters keep comin’ for me / Won’t let me prosper in peace,” he laments on the hook.

Nasty C, born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, first learned to rap at only nine years old thanks to the tutelage of his older brother. At only 15, he released his first mixtape, 2012’s One Kid, A Thousand Coffins, before he gained a major following after dropping 2014’s Price City mixtape. The mixtape’s single “Juice Back” was a hit across the African continent, which led to Nasty C winning the Best Freshman prize at the highly competitive South African Hip-Hop Awards.

His 2016 debut album Bad Hair continued to win acclaim, receiving four Metro FM Music Awards, a South African Music Award and a BET Awards nomination. In 2018, his album Strings and Bling earned him two South African Music Awards and two AFRIMMAs (All African Muzik Magazine Awards).

Buy or stream I Love It Here.