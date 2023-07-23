Rising Bronx Drill Rapper Ndotspinalot Shares New Track ‘OYK’

Ndotspinalot - Photo: Gil “Thermal” Taveras Whensmokeclears

Emerging out of the Bronx, buzzing drill phenomenon Ndotspinalot has unleashed a hard-hitting and hypnotic new single and music video entitled “OYK” today via Priority Records.

On the track, the sound of a sword, airy chirps, and clacks pierce a thick pulsating bass line. Ndotspinalot leans into the militant groove with incisive fast-paced rhymes as Baby Muddy and DJ Bin Buggin pull up with equally intense and infectious guest spots. This banger heralds Ndotspinalot’s arrival as a fiery force to be reckoned with. The music video matches this energy with one frenetic vignette after another shot in The Bronx, of course.

Ndot’s signature street-ready flow is on full display on the track. He spits, “Poke on they ave’, they never outside/ Tried to call but he always decline/ Green beam on my knock, get shots to your spine/ Free RPT, on the rock doing time/ 20 pack in my hand, other 10 in my pocket/ Got the knock in my sock so don’t try s__t/ Chat on the gram but never come flock s__t/ How imma lack if I tote on a rocket.”

In the visual, Ndot and his crew mob through a number of different locations, showcasing electrifying energy. Ndot has a magnetism that is on full display in front of the camera, and his charisma is part of why he’s become one of the most exciting new prospects in rap.

Most importantly, it sets the stage for a whole lot more from Ndotspinalot soon. Cemented as one of the hottest New York rappers to watch in 2023, Ndotspinalot has already put up numbers with anthems like “RPT,” “2 Twin Glocks,” and “Bestie,” which has racked up 8.8 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video.

Ndot’s label, Priority Records, was founded in 1985 and was initially known for artists including N.W.A, Ice-T, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Big L, Silkk the Shocker, Westside Connection, and more.

Buy or stream “OYK.”