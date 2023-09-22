Toronto Collective New West Shares ‘Cold Tea,’ Announces ‘Based On A True Story’

New West - Photo: Sean Brown

Toronto based collective New West have shared their mesmerizing new single “Cold Tea” out now via Giant Music/Republic Records. It arrives ahead of their anxiously-awaited debut album, Based On A True Story, set to be released on October 20.

“Cold Tea” stirs together acoustic guitar, airy synths, organic drums, and incisively introspective rhymes. It culminates on the anthemic chorus, “You say you miss the old me, but what the f__k does that mean? Don’t act like you know me, you’re just talking cold tea.” Ready to move on, it concludes with a proclamation of independence, “I’m just more myself these days.”

Speaking to their global appeal, the band just touched down in Indonesia for a showstopping set at Soundrenaline 2023. They notably brought out Indonesian Idol winner Nyoman Paul to the stage for a duet on their breakout smash “Those Eyes.”

The song follows the release of their track “IYKYK” as well as their 2023 fan favorite bundle, homecoming / in my city. The package has gathered millions of streams in addition to critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, A1234 professed, “They’re soaring anthems that make you feel as if you’re flying through the sky, whilst remaining completely grounded within their ideology,” and promised “New West always brings the goods.”

New West continues to enchant audiences worldwide on tour as well. They return stateside to perform in Austin, Texas supporting Tegan And Sara on October 12 and at Austin City Limits on October 14. They will also be opening for Charlotte Cardin on her US run.

The tour includes stops at New York’s Irving Plaza on October 27 and two nights at LA’s The El Rey on November 6 and 7. In addition they will be performing a headline gig at The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario on December 15.

Earlier this year, the group made their late-night television debut with a showstopping performance of their smash “Those Eyes” on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Pre-order Based On A True Story.