Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters, And More Set For Austin City Limits

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The legendary Austin City Limits Music Festival returns in 2023 with a lineup featuring headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), The Lumineers, ODESZA, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (Weekend Two only).

Other artists set to appear include Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more.

The nine-stage, two-weekend extravaganza will take place October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park. Three-Day Tickets for both weekends will go on sale today at 12pm CT. This year, there will be no surprises at checkout–all fees and shipping costs are included upfront. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin City Limits Music Festival’s stages are where the next generation of headliners are born, and where music fans can experience an abundance of artist discovery across the diverse and inclusive bill.

At the heart of ACL Fest is its Texas pride, and this year the festival is proud to showcase a long list of amazing homegrown artists including Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, Tanya Tucker, Ben Kweller, d4vd, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep At The Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, BigXThaPlug, Katy Kirby and Goodnight, Texas, Calder Allen, Kathryn Legendre, Arya, Grace Sorenson, Sunrose, Blackchyl, We Don’t Ride Llamas, Jane Leo, Ellis Bullard, Rattlesnake Milk, Shooks, QUIN NFN, Caramelo Haze, Die Spitz, Nemegata, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective, The Moriah Sisters, and The Disciples of Joy.

While taking in all that ACL Fest has to offer, be sure to slip into the shady grove and enter the world of Bonus Tracks, the biggest party on the smallest stage at Zilker Park. Programming at Bonus Tracks creates a hub of culture, connection, and positive vibes between music performances. ast appearances include beloved local Austin favorites Kate Waitzkin, dance parties with Outdoor Voices and DJ Mel, drag shows curated by Extragrams!, and a hilarious and lively swearing session with legends Brett Goldstein and Brené Brown. Stay tuned for the 2023 programming announcing later this summer.

Visit Austin City Limits’ official website for more information.