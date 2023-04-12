Hozier To Play Outdoor Show At Englefield House In Berkshire, UK

Hozier - Photo; Daniele Baldi/Pacific Press/Light Rocket via Getty Images

Hozier will play a huge outdoor gig at Englefield House, Berkshire on July 23. The Irish singer-songwriter will be joined by Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones’ new side project Far From Saints and rising artist Victoria Canal at the Heritage Live concert.

Promoter Giles Cooper said: “Hozier is one of those special artists that only comes around once in a while, and he is undoubtedly one of the most talented artists in a generation. It’s been a driving ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for him and we really can’t wait!”

Tickets for the Englefield House show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday April 19 at 9am. Customers must register at https://arep.co/p/hozier for pre-sale access. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 21st April at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Hozier - Eat Your Young (Official Video)

Hozier recently returned with his first new music in four years, in the form of the EP ‘Eat Your Young’. A full album, a follow-up to 2019’s Wasteland, Baby!, will follow.

Last week, Hozier shared the official video for the title song from the ‘Eat Your Young’ EP. Written by Hozier and co-starring actress Ivanna Sakhno, the visual follows a theater piece consisting of two stages working in tandem with one another: one stage, viewed by adults, on which the characters lose something as they engage with their world, and another stage, watched by children, where that which has been lost becomes visible. You can see it above.

Hozier said in a statement last month: “This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album.

“It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.”

