Razorlight To Headline Major Outdoor UK Show At Audley End

Razorlight - Photo: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images

Razorlight will headline a huge outdoor show in the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens, the latest addition to its outdoor concert series there this summer which also include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Soft Cell and Sir Tom Jones.

Special guests for the Razorlight show, which takes place on Sunday August 13 will be Embrace, alongside The Feeling and Toploader.

London quartet Razorlight formed in 2002 when frontman Johnny Borrell joined up with Swedish Guitarist Björn Ågnen. They instantly hit on a winning formula, straddling the emerging scenes in both New York and Camden with their angular, pop inspired indie rock.

With engaging hooks, the band quickly amassed a slew of hits from their 2004 debut Up All Night, and its even more successful 2006 self-titled follow up. Tours with Queen and Oasis introduced the quartet to the masses and single “America” gave the band its first UK No.1. single.

Following a series of line-up changes Borrell remained the only original member of the band and put Razorlight on hold in 2011. Now, Borrell and long-time drummer Andy Burrows have patched up their differences, and make up the group’s current line-up along with original bassist Carl Dalemo who has also re-joined the band alongside Ågnen.

The band released a best-of compilation (Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight, featuring two new songs), and have live shows throughout 2023. The reunited band also premiered a new documentary at the Raindance Film Festival in London in 2022. Razorlight: Fall To Pieces aired for the first time at the Genesis Cinema in Whitechapel on November 4.

Also announced for the Heritage Live summer outdoor concert series at Audley End in 2023 are the following shows:

Friday August 4: Bjorn Again + The Real Thing + Boney M

Saturday August 5: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + The Zutons

Sunday August 6: Tom Jones + Special Guests

Friday August 11: Soft Cell + Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark + Heaven 17

