Razorlight Announce Best Of Album ‘Razorwhat?’ And New Documentary

Razorlight – Photo: Courtesy of EMI Records

Razorlight have announced a brand new greatest hits album, Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight, and shared a new song from the record.

The upcoming compilation will collate 11 of the iconic British indie band’s finest moments from throughout their career so far, alongside two new tracks. One of them, “You Are Entering The Human Heart,” has been released today (October 28) and features dual vocals from frontman Johnny Borrell and drummer Andy Burrows.

“Andy played it to me and I was like, ‘this sounds like a hit groove’,” Borrell said about the whistling piano-pop track in a press release. “I produced it and I feel really proud of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You Are Entering The Human Heart

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Best Of album will be released on December 9 via EMI Records. Before that, the reunited band will premiere a new documentary at the Raindance Film Festival in London. Razorlight: Fall To Pieces will air for the first time at the Genesis Cinema in Whitechapel on November 4.

The film, which was directed by Ben Lowe, promises to tell “the untold story of Razorlight.” A trailer for the documentary captured some of the tensions that led to the band’s split and an emotional reconnecting between Borrell and Burrows.

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” Burrows said in a press release. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life, that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind.”

In 2021, 10 years after Razorlight’s classic line-up of Borrell, Burrows, Ågren, and bassist Carl Dalemo announced their reunion. They held a one-off livestream concert that summer before releasing the new single “Call Me Junior” in June 2022.

Pre-order Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight.

Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight tracklist:

1. Golden Touch

2. In The Morning

3. Who Needs Love?

4. Before I Fall To Pieces

5. Violence Forever?

6. Stumble And Fall

7. America

8. Somewhere Else

9. You Are Entering The Human Heart

10. Rip It Up

11. Good Night

12. Wire To Wire

13. Don’t Go Back To Dalston