Hozier Shares The Captivating Video For ‘Eat Your Young’

Hozier - Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Following the release of his new EP ‘Eat Your Young’ last month, Hozier has now released the official video for the EP’s title track. Alongside the video Hozier has also announced a run of very special intimate shows in April, including a date at London’s Electric Ballroom on April 25th. The run will come ahead of his sold-out UK tour this summer.

Written by Hozier and co-starring actress Ivanna Sakhno, the “Eat Your Young” visual follows a theatre piece consisting of two stages working in tandem with one another: one stage, viewed by adults, on which the characters lose something as they engage with their world, and another stage, watched by children, where that which has been lost becomes visible. You can watch the video below.

Hozier - Eat Your Young (Official Video)

In speaking about the video, Hozier says: “I want to thank the incredible Ivanna Sakhno for bringing her talent, skill, and care to this piece. The marvelous Jillian Meyers for keeping us all in step and the wonderful Han of Handsome Devils Puppets for recreating Ivanna and me for the stage. Thank you also to Jason Lester, our wonderful director, and Laura at Our Secret Handshake. I hope you enjoy our little horror story.”

“Eat Your Young” is the title track of Hozier’s three-track EP released on March 17. It features songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming LP Unreal Unearth due later this year and touches on the album’s exploration of Dante’s Inferno while reflecting upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

Alongside the just announced date at London’s Electric Ballroom, Hozier will head out on a run of sold-out UK dates this summer, culminating with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on Friday July 21.

Buy or stream ‘Eat Your Young’ EP.

Hozier plays the following shows:

APRIL

Tue 18: Berlin, Quasimodo,

Thu 20: Amsterdam, Zonnehuis

Fri 21: Paris, Alhambra

Tue 25: London, Electric Ballroom

JUNE

Sun 25: Glasgow, Queens Park (SOLD-OUT)

JULY

Sun 2: Halifax, Piece Hall (SOLD-OUT)

Mon 3: Newcastle, 02 City Hall (SOLD-OUT

Wed 5: Manchester, Castlefield Bowl (SOLD-OUT)

Thu 6: Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (SOLD-OUT)

Sat 8: Bournemouth, 02 Academy (SOLD-OUT)

Sun 9: Birmingham, 02 Academy (SOLD-OUT)

Fri 21: London, Alexandra Palace Park (SOLD-OUT)