Hozier Returns With ‘Eat Your Young’ EP And Announces Global Tour

Hozier, the award-winning multi-platinum, Irish singer-songwriter has returned with a new soulful EP, Eat Your Young, along with announcing a global tour.

Much of the EP sees the Irish singer put his singular voice to great use, backed by a soulful (and at times) symphonic production.

Hozier - Eat Your Young (Official Lyric Video)

The Eat Your Young EP marks Andrew Hozier Byrne’s first extended project of new material since 2019’s Wasteland Baby, and it heralds the upcoming release of his third full-length album Unreal Unearth.

Eat Your Young features three songs: the title track, “All Things End,” and “Through Me (The Flood)”, all pulled from the new album. The EP’s release date has special significance: today, we celebrate both Hozier’s 33rd birthday and St. Patrick’s Day – two occasions of importance for the Irish singer.

Hozier - Through Me (The Flood) (Official Lyric Video)

Both new projects are inspired by the classic epic poem Dante’s Inferno, which sees the singer-songwriter reflect upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

“This EP marks my first release of 2023,” Hozier explains in a press release, “with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album ‘Unreal Unearth’ in late summer. It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.”

Hozier has also announced the upcoming ‘Unreal Unearth Tour,’ a series of North American dates with Madison Cunningham slated as the opening act. The tour is set to kick off September 9th in St. Louis and will include stops across major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including nights at iconic venues like NYC”s Madison Square Garden and L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 24 at 12pm local time at Live Nation.

Eat Your Young follows last year’s single release “Swan Upon Leda,” a song dedicated to women fighting against oppression in what he called “a show of solidarity.” “Of all the songs coming from Unreal Unearth, I wanted to offer Swan Upon Leda at this time,” he offered.

Buy or stream Eat Your Young.

‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ – North American Dates with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl