Hozier Shares Beautiful New Single ‘Swan Upon Leda’

Hozier – Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver

Hozier has shared a beautiful new single titled “Swan Upon Leda,” which is expected to feature on his next album, Unreal Unearth.

In a statement shared on his social media pages, the singer-songwriter – whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrnet – said that he was releasing the track now as a way to show “solidarity” with those fighting for reproductive rights.

“Egyptian journalist and author Mona Eltahawy once referred to the global systems that control and endanger women as the world’s ‘oldest form of occupation,’” he began. “Ever since hearing her speak in Dublin, I wanted to explore that thought in a piece.”

He continued to explain that he wrote “Swan Upon Leda” in Ireland a year ago, recording it more recently with producer Jenn Decilveo. While the song was being tracked, news of Roe v. Wade being overturned was announced.

Swan Upon Leda

“I felt there was an opportunity to offer some show of solidarity,” Hozier explained. “We’re reminded again by the protests in Iran that progressivism is a global movement. The recent pushbacks against civil liberties and human rights respect no boundaries or borders, and like all acts of control, violence, and indeed all forms of occupation, their legacies can be immeasurable in both the personal and political spheres.”

He added that, with the song’s release, he will be donating money to Mayday, AidAccess, and Plan C, which all work “toward ensuring women and pregnant people can gain safe access to reproductive healthcare.” Hozier said he would also share links to the organizations so fans can learn more about them and contribute to their work.

“A husband waits outside/A crying child pushes a child into the night,” Hozier sings on the poignant song. “She was told he would come this time/Without leaving so much as a feather behind/To enact at last the perfect plan/One more sweet boy to be butchered by man.”

A release date for Unreal Unearth is yet to be confirmed; however, at the start of the year, Hozier said it would be released by the end of 2022 “come hell or high water.”

Last month, the star appeared on a two-part album, Almost Everything…, which paid tribute to seminal Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh. Liam Neeson, Imelda May, Bono, and President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, were also among those on the record, reading Kavanagh’s poetry against striking musical backdrops.

