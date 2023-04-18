Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Boygenius, And More Set For All Things Go Festival

Lana Del Rey - Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen are set to headline All Things Go festival, the ninth edition of which will take place September 30 and October 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington, D.C.

Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks, Tegan and Sara, Beabadoobee, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Alvvays, Lizzy McAlpine, Peach Pit, Sudan Archives, Suki Waterhouse, and FLETCHER are also on the bill for the event. Ticket on-sale information is available via All Things Go’s website.

Founded as a blog back in 2006, All Things Go debuted as a festival five years later. Last year’s edition of the event was headlined by Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers.

boygenius’ critically acclaimed full length LP, the record, landed at No.4 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Album Chart, and received the No.2 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Billboard’s Alternative Album chart, and Billboard’s digital album chart upon release.

Additionally, album debuted at No.1 in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, marking the group’s first number one in those territories along with a No.2 debut in New Zealand and No.3 in Australia. Released March 31 on Interscope, the record is now the highest charting album for all members of boygenius.

To celebrate the new album, the band also unveiled an accompanying short film directed by Oscar-nominated actor Kristen Stewart upon release.

Across the album, the tracks detail relationships that have gone wrong (“Revolution O”), pay tribute to those who came before them (“Without You Without Them”), and share a glimpse into the friendship that drives boygenius (“Leonard Cohen”). The latter track was inspired by a road trip the band took through Northern California, during which Bridgers urged her bandmates to listen to Iron & Wine’s “Trapeze Swinger,” oblivious to the fact she was driving in the wrong direction. “You felt like an idiot adding an hour to the drive,” Dacus sings in the opening verse. “But it gave us more time to embarrass ourselves/Telling stories we wouldn’t tell anyone else.”

Visit All Things Go’s official website for more information.