Maggie Rogers Announces ‘Summer of ’23 Tour’

Maggie Rogers - Photo: Zoe Ghertner (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Maggie Rogers will embark on a headlining tour of North America entitled “Summer of ’23 Tour,” which will include stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one-day-only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour.” The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. In celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale on April 7.

Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. Please note that not all box-office pre-sales will be held at the venue address or have the same operating hours. Fans should check box office closing times and locations before heading to the box office. For fans who can’t make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour” will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Toronto show in person ticket pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 12pm ET and the online pre-sale will begin at 8pm ET.

In addition, the Spotify pre-sale for the “Summer of ’23 Tour” — along with all venue/local pre-sales — will begin on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Rogers’ upcoming headline run will follow The Feral Joy Tour, a sold-out early-2023 outing that included stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and The Shrine in Los Angeles.

Visit Maggie Rogers’ official website for more information.