Watch Soccer Mommy Stop By NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Soccer Mommy stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a performance that included songs from all three of her albums. The artist born Sophie Allison performed “Still Clean” from Clean, “Circle the Drain” from Color Theory, and “Newdemo” and “Shotgun” from Sometimes, Forever.

“We’re finally doing it,” Allison told her Tiny Desk audience, because back in 2020, she became the first artist to have to cancel her Tiny Desk session due to the pandemic.

Soccer Mommy: Tiny Desk Concert

“I think that was also the first session type thing that I did, and I did it on my iPhone cause I didn’t have any of the little gadgets people acquired over the pandemic, or home-videoing,” she added, referring to her at-home performance.

Back in November, Allison released a music video for “Feel It All The Time,” a standout, country-tinged track from her new album Sometimes, Forever.

She performed the Daniel Lopatin/Oneohtrix Point Never-produced track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer, and the song later received an official music video directed by Zev Magasis (Alex G, Supreme). “‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” explains Sophie Allison. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

When she released the video, Soccer Mommy was beginning a massive world tour, a run aptly titled Touring, Forever, that hit Europe, the UK, and North America before going to Australia in 2023. The tour kicked off on October 28, and to celebrate her favorite holiday, plus tease the new run of dates, Allison shared an earlier draft and previously unreleased version of one of the album’s darkest tracks, “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version).”

