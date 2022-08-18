Soccer Mommy Shares Magdalena Bay Remix Of ‘Shotgun,’ Announces Performances

Soccer Mommy - Photo: Daniel Topete (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Soccer Mommy has recruited Magdalena Bay for a remix of her standout Sometimes, Forever cut, “Shotgun.” The artist also known as Sophie Allison also released a “slowed + reverb” version of the track with Matthew Neighbour.

Soccer Mommy also recently announced that she will perform an intimate, sold-out solo show for the GRAMMY Museum Los Angeles on Monday evening, just before she returns to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 23.

Soccer Mommy - Shotgun (Official Music Video)

Soccer Mommy revealed a massive U.S. tour in support of Sometimes, Forever. Her European tour kicks off later this month. The run kicks off August 31 in Nottingham, UK, before wrapping up in Glasgow on September 24. Her US tour will begin at the end of October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last moth, Deezer released a compilation titled InVersions 90s, which featured Soccer Mommy covering R.E.M’s“Losing My Religion.” She said about the 90s and her approach to the song: “There are so many bands and artists from the 90s that inspire me personally. I think there was a lot of good songwriting but also the production had so much range and so much creativity. I wanted to do a version on my own that was a little more solemn and dark. I wanted to keep the chords and arrangement pretty much the same to the original but just add my own voice.”

It has been an exciting few months for Soccer Mommy, who released her new album, Sometimes, Forever in June. The project was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything—retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life—into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Buy or stream “Shotgun (Magdalena Bay Remix).”