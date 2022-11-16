Soccer Mommy Shares Video For ‘Feel It All The Time’

Soccer Mommy - Photo: Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Soccer Mommy has released a music video for “Feel It All The Time,” a standout, country-tinged track from her new album Sometimes, Forever.

She performed the Daniel Lopatin/Oneohtrix Point Never-produced track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer, and now the song gets an official video, directed by Zev Magasis (Alex G, Supreme). “‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” explains Sophie Allison. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

Soccer Mommy - Feel It All The Time (Official Music Video)

Soccer Mommy is on a massive world tour, a run aptly titled Touring, Forever, that has already hit Europe, the UK, and is now in North America before going to Australia in 2023. The tour kicked off on October 28, and to celebrate her favorite holiday, plus tease the new run of dates, Allison shared an earlier draft and previously unreleased version of one of the album’s darkest tracks, “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version).”

“This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me because it’s kind of what got me inspired to start working on the rest of the album,” explains Allison. “It felt new and fresh, and I had a lot of fun making it. When I was done with it, I felt very ready to work on more stuff for the record.”

Alongside the release of “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is a limited edition “Darkness T-Shirt” that’s perfect for spooky season. Designed by Justus Proffit, the shirt is made with phosphorescent ink, so that the design looks white in daylight, but turns green and glows in the dark.

Buy or stream “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version).”