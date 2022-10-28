Soccer Mommy Shares ‘Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)’

Soccer Mommy, ‘Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings

Soccer Mommy released Sometimes, Forever, her magnificent new album produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, this summer to universal acclaim. Ahead of tonight’s Touring, Forever kick-off and in celebration of Sophie Allison’s favorite holiday, Halloween, Soccer Mommy is sharing an earlier draft and previously unreleased version of one of the album’s darkest tracks. “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is out now.

“This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me because it’s kind of what got me inspired to start working on the rest of the album,” explains Allison. “It felt new and fresh, and I had a lot of fun making it. When I was done with it, I felt very ready to work on more stuff for the record.”

Soccer Mommy - Darkness Forever (Sophie's Version) (Official Audio)

Alongside the release of “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is a limited edition “Darkness T-Shirt” that’s perfect for spooky season. Designed by Justus Proffit, the shirt is made with phosphorescent ink, so that the design looks white in daylight, but turns green and glows in the dark.

Sometimes, Forever debuted on the Billboard charts, taking the No.1 slot for Heatseakers, Top New Artist, and Alternative New Artist, debuting in the Top 200, and many more. The album has already been named one of the top records of 2022 so far from the likes of Vulture, Rolling Stone, Variety, Stereogum, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD, and more.

She has performed on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! this year, and sold-out an intimate show alongside a Q&A hosted by The Los Angeles Times’ Mikael Wood at the GRAMMY Museum this Summer.

Following the album release, Soccer Mommy has since hosted Roblox’s most successful Listening Party to date with 10.8 million unique visitors, and she has also shared incredible alt-versions of “Shotgun” by Magdalena Bay, a slowed and reverbed edit, as well as a Simlish version, available now within The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack.

