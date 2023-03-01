Keith Urban, Maggie Rogers, Tim McGraw, And More Set For March Madness Music Fest

Keith Urban - Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival has announced a lineup featuring Tim McGraw, Lil Nas X, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton. The free ticketed three-day event slated to take place at Discovery Green Park in Houston from March 31-April 2.

Fans can register for free tickets now. The April 1 lineup will have Rogers kicking off the day on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage, with Lil Nas closing things out. The following night’s Capital One JamFest will feature Little Big Town and Guyton opening for headliners McGraw and Urban. Additionally, performers and registration information for the AT&T Block party on March 31 will be announced at a later date.

It has been an exciting time for Keith Urban. Last month, he released the official music video for his latest single “Brown Eyes Baby,” his first video release of the year.

The song, which entered the Top 15 this week, was released late last year. As for the video, “Brown Eyes Baby” was directed by Carter Smith, who also collaborated on Urban hits including “Never Coming Down” and his smash “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

This month, the four-time Grammy Award winner will launch a new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’s currently scheduled to include 16 dates beginning on Friday, March 3. Urban will also be playing a number of fairs and festivals this summer.

The track is an early preview of Urban’s next album, which is set for release in 2023 and was collaborated on with his longtime co-producer Dan Huff. It will be his first album since 2020’s The Speed Of Now Pt. 1.

The Speed of Now tour was a massive success, and included plenty of special nights. Back in October, Urban arrived at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where an exhaustive, near-30-song set list included a tribute to the just-passed Loretta Lynn. Wrote Taste of Country’s Billy Dukes: “‘Blue Eyed Kentucky Girl’ and ‘You’re Lookin’ at Country’ – performed solo on acoustic – were fine selections for him, and the singer didn’t linger too long on the sad occasion. It was just enough to say thank you, something the hometown crowd appreciated.”

Visit the NCAA’s official website for more information and to register for tickets.