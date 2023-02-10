Keith Urban Releases Music Video For ‘Brown Eyes Baby’

Keith Urban - Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Keith Urban has released the official music video for his latest single “Brown Eyes Baby,” his first video release of the year.

The song, which entered the Top 15 this week, was released late last year. As for the video, “Brown Eyes Baby” was directed by Carter Smith, who also collaborated on Urban hits including “Never Coming Down” and his smash “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Next month, the four-time Grammy Award winner will launch a new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’s currently scheduled to include 16 dates beginning on Friday, March 3. Urban will also be playing a number of fairs and festivals this summer.

The track is an early preview of Urban’s next album, which is set for release in 2023 and was collaborated on with his longtime co-producer Dan Huff. It will be his first album since 2020’s The Speed Of Now Pt. 1.

The Speed of Now tour was a massive success, and included plenty of special nights. Back in October, Urban arrived at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where an exhaustive, near-30-song set list included a tribute to the just-passed Loretta Lynn. Wrote Taste of Country’s Billy Dukes: “‘Blue Eyed Kentucky Girl’ and ‘You’re Lookin’ at Country’ – performed solo on acoustic – were fine selections for him, and the singer didn’t linger too long on the sad occasion. It was just enough to say thank you, something the hometown crowd appreciated.”

When the tour played two nights at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL in August, Tom Szaroleta wrote in the Florida Times-Union that his varied set contained “A fair bit of Midwestern ’80s rock, touches of blues and a whole lot of smart songwriting, all packaged with a little country sheen that would sound right at home driving with the car windows down.

“No fiddles or pedal steel here,” continued the review, “but there’s no mistaking the country roots in Urban’s songs. When he talks to the crowd, the Down Under accent is right there, but when he sings he has a darned-near perfect country voice, high and plaintive with a little catch on the slow songs, mean and growly on the faster ones.”

Buy or stream “Brown Eyes Baby.”