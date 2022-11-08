Keith Urban Announces New Las Vegas Residency For 2023

Keith Urban – Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keith Urban has announced details of a new Las Vegas residency set to take place in 2023.

The country star will return to Sin City in March to kick off the new residency, which will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. It follows a run of concerts by the musician spanning the last three years at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum venue. Although many of those shows were forced to be postponed by the pandemic, in January, the artist added yet more dates to the residency.

Urban will begin the new stretch in Vegas on March 3 and perform a total of 16 dates across the rest of the month, June and July. The show will be custom designed for the new venue, and tickets for the dates will go on sale this week.

Members of Urban’s official fan club will be able to access a special pre-sale today (November 8), alongside Citi cardmembers. Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will be able to gain access from Thursday (10), while the tickets will go on general sale from Saturday (12). Find more details on Urban’s official website.

The residency announcement follows the star’s latest release, “Street Called Main,” which arrived last month (October 28). The track is an early preview of Urban’s next album, which is set for release in 2023 and was collaborated on with his longtime co-producer Dan Huff. It will be his first album since 2020’s The Speed Of Now Pt. 1.

The musician has been road-testing new songs from the next record – the title of which is yet to be announced – on his The Speed Of Now tour, which wrapped up its North American leg last week. The run will then continue in Australia next month with shows in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Deniliquin, Newcastle, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

Buy or stream “Street Called Main.”