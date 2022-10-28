Keith Urban Delivers New Preview Of Next Album In ‘Street Called Main’

Keith Urban - Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Keith Urban shares fresh music today in the shape of the new song “Street Called Main.” Recorded with longtime co-producer Dan Huff, it precedes the new album that the country superstar has been working on for 2023 release.

Shop the best of Keith Urban’s discography on vinyl and more.

The four-time Grammy-winner explains of the motivation behind the track: “Some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world – even on a ‘street called main’ – and suddenly ‘she’ comes flooding back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban has been road-testing some of the new songs from his next album on his current tour The Speed of Now. The North American leg of the schedule finishes next week with shows in Madison, WI (November 3), Peoria, IL (4), and St. Paul, MN (5), all with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress.

He then starts a sequence of shows in Australia from December 1, visiting Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Deniliquin, Newcastle, Adelaide, and Melbourne. He also has two shows booked, both on February 18, at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Keith Urban - Street Called Main (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Earlier this month, the Speed of Now tour arrived at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where an exhaustive, near-30-song set list included a tribute to the just-passed Loretta Lynn. Wrote Taste of Country’s Billy Dukes: “‘Blue Eyed Kentucky Girl’ and ‘You’re Lookin’ at Country’ – performed solo on acoustic – were fine selections for him, and the singer didn’t linger too long on the sad occasion. It was just enough to say thank you, something the hometown crowd appreciated.”

When the tour played two nights at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL in August, Tom Szaroleta wrote in the Florida Times-Union that his varied set contained “A fair bit of Midwestern ’80s rock, touches of blues and a whole lot of smart songwriting, all packaged with a little country sheen that would sound right at home driving with the car windows down.

“No fiddles or pedal steel here,” continued the review, “but there’s no mistaking the country roots in Urban’s songs. When he talks to the crowd, the Down Under accent is right there, but when he sings he has a darned-near perfect country voice, high and plaintive with a little catch on the slow songs, mean and growly on the faster ones.”

“Brown Eyes Baby,” Urban’s current radio single which preceded “Street Called Main,” is continuing its run on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, dipping 33-34 in its 15th week.

Buy or stream Keith Urban’s “Street Called Main.”