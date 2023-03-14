FLETCHER Announces ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ UK And European Tour

FLETCHER – Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of EMI Records)

FLETCHER has announced details of a new UK and European tour in support of her debut album, Girl Of My Dreams.

The headline tour follows the US pop star completing a support tour with Panic! At The Disco across the UK and Europe. During the stint, she opened for the band at arenas, including London’s The O2.

Now, FLETCHER will return to venues across the continent to continue forging her intense connection with her global fanbase. The new tour will kick off in Madrid on October 7 and run through November 9, when it wraps up in Manchester. Along the way, she’ll stop off in London for a huge show at the Eventim Apollo.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (March 17) and will be available to purchase here.

Girl Of My Dreams was released in September 2022 and marked a major artistic triumph for the fast-rising queer icon. Featuring her chart-climbing smash hit “Becky’s So Hot”, Girl Of My Dreams earned massive praise from the likes of Clash and DORK, with the latter saying, “This is a debut album that proves FLETCHER can do it all”.

Gigwise added: “FLETCHER really has accomplished pop-punk brilliancy in this exhilarating and hypnotizing project,” while The Line of Best Fit said, “Taylor Swift might have been dubbed the queen of breakup songs, but she’s got nothing on Cari Fletcher”.

In January, the star shared a new video for “Better Version,” which appeared on the deluxe edition of Girl Of My Dreams and featured a cameo from Kelsea Ballerini. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Eva Doležalová (Serpentine, Maestro), the video cinematically depicts a nuanced exploration of post-breakup grief and growth. FLETCHER and Kelsea star in the video alongside rising stars Gavin Leatherwood (Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Sex Lives of College Girls) and Ava Capri (Love, Victor, Do Revenge).

Buy or stream Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe Edition). View FLETCHER’s tour itinerary below.

Oct 7 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

Oct 8 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

Oct 10 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

Oct 11 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra

Oct 13 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

Oct 14 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom

Oct 16 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

Oct 17 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

Oct 19 – Stockholm, SE – Münchenbryggeriet

Oct 20 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

Oct 22 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

Oct 23 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli-Ronda

Oct 25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Oct 26 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Oct 29 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Oct 30 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Nov 1 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Nov 4 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 6 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Nov 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Nov 9 – Manchester, UK – Academy