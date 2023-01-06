Fletcher Shares Music Video For ‘Better Version’

FLETCHER - Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

FLETCHER has shared the official video for her latest release, “Better Version,” which features recent Grammy Award nominated and multi-platinum country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Eva Doležalová (Serpentine, Maestro), the video cinematically depicts a nuanced exploration of post-breakup grief and growth. FLETCHER and Kelsea star in the video alongside rising stars Gavin Leatherwood (Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Sex Lives of College Girls) and Ava Capri (Love, Victor, Do Revenge).

The closing song to FLETCHER’s Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe), “Better Version” (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) takes the form of a heart-on-sleeve duet, beautifully amplifying the unfettered feeling of the original number. With their voices blending to glorious effect, FLETCHER and Kelsea add new warmth and texture to the bittersweet track, a moody and ethereal piece of folk-pop.

“Better Version” serves as the flip-side to FLETCHER’s smash single “Becky’s So Hot”–a standout cut from Girl Of My Dreams that reached No.3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER “is a rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”), Vulture, who hailed it as a “crystal-clear debut that isn’t so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you’re ready for her or not…a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts,” and Consequence proclaiming that, “where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams.”

The deluxe edition of the project arrived as FLETCHER wrapped up her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run). Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) expands on the original album’s up-close look at the most intimate of emotional experiences: desire and obsession, loss and trauma, the pain of personal growth and power of true self-acceptance.