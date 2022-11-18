Fletcher Shares Deluxe Edition Of ‘Girl Of My Dreams’

FLETCHER - Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

FLETCHER has shared the deluxe edition of her widely acclaimed full-length debut, Girl Of My Dreams. To celebrate the new album, FLETCHER also premiered one of the four new songs included in the 17-track expanded album: a harmony-laced update of her acclaimed single “Better Version,” featuring guest vocals from Kelsea Ballerini.

Arriving the same day that FLETCHER wraps up her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run ending tonight at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A.), Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) expands on the original album’s up-close look at the most intimate of emotional experiences: desire and obsession, loss and trauma, the pain of personal growth and power of true self-acceptance.

Better Version

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER “is a rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”), Vulture, who hailed it as a “crystal-clear debut that isn’t so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you’re ready for her or not…a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts,” and Consequence proclaiming that, “where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams.”

The closing song to Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe), “Better Version” (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) takes the form of a heart-on-sleeve duet, beautifully amplifying the unfettered feeling of the original track. With their voices blending in delightful harmony, FLETCHER and Kelsea add new warmth and texture to the bittersweet track, a moody and ethereal piece of folk-pop.

A nuanced exploration of post-breakup grief and growth, “Better Version” serves as the flip-side to FLETCHER’s smash single “Becky’s So Hot”–a standout cut from Girl Of My Dreams that reached No.3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

