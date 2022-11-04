Fletcher Shares ‘Suckerpunch,’ Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Girl Of My Dreams’

FLETCHER - Photo: Carlos de la Reina (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Celebrated singer and songwriter FLETCHER has premiered a dizzying new single called “Suckerpunch.” A burst of raw euphoria, “Suckerpunch” appears on the just-announced deluxe edition of her widely acclaimed debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out November 18 via Capitol Records.

One of four new songs featured on the deluxe version of Girl Of My Dreams, “Suckerpunch” arrives as FLETCHER pushes forward with her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run wrapping up on November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles). As the boundary-shattering queer icon continues her meteoric rise, FLETCHER will also appear as herself in the upcoming and highly-anticipated third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime.

FLETCHER - Suckerpunch (Lyric Video)

FLETCHER collaborated with the hitmakers behind Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” Riley and Connor McDonough, on “Suckerpunch.” The track fully embodies the one-of-a-kind balance of vulnerability and punch that makes FLETCHER’s music so addictive. With its driving rhythms and dreamy guitar tones, the bright and airy track finds FLETCHER detailing the pure rush of instant infatuation, delivering every line with an ultravivid specificity depicting a first date back in 2016. Built on an effortlessly commanding vocal performance, “Suckerpunch” ultimately fits right at home on Girl Of My Dreams, an album deeply rooted in FLETCHER’s candid storytelling and empowered self-exploration.

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned massive praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER “is an artist with a healthy sense of humor who’s delivered chaotic bangers full of cheeky choruses about what dating is really like…A rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”).

Vulture hailed the album as a “crystal-clear debut that isn’t so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you’re ready for her or not…a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts,” with Consequence proclaiming that, “where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams.”

Pre-order Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe Edition).