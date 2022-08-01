Fletcher Shares Feverish New Video For ‘Becky’s So Hot’

Fletcher – Photo: Youtube/Capitol Records

Even though most of FLETCHER’s just-released official video for her new breakup single, “Becky’s So Hot,” takes place in her fantasies, there’s not a lot left to the imagination.

In the spicy visual, the singer fantasizes about her ex’s new girlfriend, played by actress and singer Bella Thorne. Directed by Millicent Hailes (Billie Eilish, Pussy Riot), the music video has a slightly surreal, sci-fi vibe reportedly influenced by the cinematography of Blade Runner 2049, and the motorcycle sequence feels like a sapphic version of Kim and Kanye in “Bound 2.”

FLETCHER - Becky's So Hot (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Appropriately enough, FLETCHER’s forthcoming debut album is called Girl of My Dreams, due out September 16 on Capitol Records. “Becky’s So Hot” is the record’s most recent single and it’s already been earning plenty of traction, with the singer-songwriter admitting the song is about her real-life ex’s new partner.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the singer explained that she came up with “Becky’s So Hot” after spotting a photo of the two online.

“I was in the studio and I was stalking my ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend on Instagram,” she said. “I saw a picture of her wearing an old vintage T-shirt of my ex’s, and it’s one that I’ve worn before as well, and I’m looking at the photo and I’m like, ‘Damnit, she’s so hot.’ And I accidentally liked the picture, like, full-on rookie stalker.”

“Becky’s So Hot” arrives as the follow-up to the June track “Her Body Is Bible.” Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) — who also helmed FLETCHER’s you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, Girl Of My Dreams reveals her inner world, documenting the deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery.

FLETCHER is coming off a commanding Lollapalooza slot and she’s gearing up for a fall tour that will find her headlining all around the country in support of Girl of My Dreams. It begins on October 10, and you can find all the tour info you need right here.

Pre-order FLETCHER’s debut album Girl of My Dreams, out September 16.